Province giving PRRD $144,000 to help fight invasive plants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development announced today that the Province is providing a $144,000 grant to help manage the spread of invasive plants in the Peace Region.

The grant is part of a program that will see the government spend more than $7.7 million province-wide to 34 regional invasive species organizations, local governments, environmental groups and researchers, as well as the Invasive Species Council of British Columbia. The Peace River Regional District will receive $144,000 over the next three years through the grant program.

Invasive plants are species that have been introduced into British Columbia from areas outside of the province. They can displace native vegetation, cause substantial economic and environmental damage, and potentially pose a health risk to animals and people. Invasive plants disrupt ecosystems, reduce biodiversity, increase soil erosion, alter soil chemistry and adversely affect commercial crops.

“Our government is committed to containing or eradicating harmful invasive plants that adversely affect both rural and urban communities,” said Donaldson. “The introduction of multi-year grants will help recipients develop effective, long-term plans to manage invasive plants at the regional level.”

Some of the targeted invasive plant species in B.C. are flowering rush, Spartina species, knotweeds, marsh plume thistle, common tansy, European common reed, wild chervil, garlic mustard, poison hemlock, spotted knapweed, Anchusa, orange and yellow (non-native) hawkweeds, giant hogweed, blueweed, tansy ragwort, hoary alyssum, field scabious, leafy spurge, yellow flag iris, sulphur cinquefoil and Scotch broom.

Members of the public can report sightings of invasive species anywhere in B.C. by using the Report-A-Weed smartphone app, by calling 1 888 WEEDSBC or by using the online reporting tool: http://www.reportaweedbc.ca.