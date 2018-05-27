Province restricts access to area near Tommy Lakes wildfire

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of B.C. has put an area restriction in place for Crown land near the Tommy Lakes wildfire.

The fire is still listed at over 20,000 hectares in size and is approximately 29 km northeast of Mile 109 of the Alaska Highway. This area restriction has been put in place to address public-safety concerns arising from the wildfire’s rate of spread and to avoid interference with fire control. The restriction will remain in place until noon (Pacific time) on July 31, 2018, or until the order is rescinded.

Under this order and Section 11(2) of the Wildfire Act, a person must not remain in or enter the Tommy Lakes wildfire restricted area without prior written authorization of an official, designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the area under the following circumstances only:

travelling to or from his or her principal residence that is not under an evacuation order;

using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

travelling to or from an industrial activity or business location;

travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or

through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

The order applies to Crown land within the boundaries listed below or as outlined in the black border on this map.

You can also view a copy of this map at http://ow.ly/gzCX30kcKqZ

North Boundary: Coordinates 57◦ 20.85’N x -121◦53.95’W (located north of the Tommy Lakes Road bridge, crossing Holman Creek) bearing east 47 kilometres to coordinates 57◦20.85’N x -121◦ 07.10′ W (located near Pickell Creek).

East Boundary: Coordinates 57◦ 20.85’N x -121◦ 07.10’W (located near Pickell Creek) bearing south 26.8 kilometres to coordinates 57◦ 06.40’N x -121◦07.10’W (located at Beatton River near the end of Two Creeks Road).

An evacuation order remains in place due to the Tommy Lakes fire for an area north of Prespatou. For more on that, click here.

The fire continues to grow and is now listed at over 20,000 hectares. For more information on the fire, click here.