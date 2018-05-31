PRRD lifts evacuation order near Tommy Lakes Fire

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has rescinded the evacuation order that had been in effect for the area near the Tommy Lakes Fire north of Fort St. John.

The PRRD issued the evacuation order last Saturday after high winds caused fanned the flames of the fire, causing it to grow rapidly over the weekend. The PRRD said this morning that as of 9:00 a.m., that evacuation order has been lifted, however, residents that were forced from their homes will continue to be on evacuation alert.

The area covered by the evacuation alert is identical to the area of the previous evacuation order, and includes the following area northwest of Prespatou:

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

Starting at the junction of the Beaton Airport Road, Birch Road and Two Creeks Road, bearing northerly along the Beaton Airport Road ending at the bridge on the Beaton River. Next bearing SE along the Beaton River continue stopping near Two Creeks road near the Beatton River; Next bearing SW along the Two Creeks Road returning to the junction of the Beaton Airport Road, Birch Road and Two Creeks Road.

Residents who are under an evacuation alert should prepare for the possibility of an evacuation order by doing the following:

Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a Reception Centre outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Moving pets and livestock to a safe area.

Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call 1-800-670-7773 or 250-784-3200.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.

Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.