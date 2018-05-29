PSAC pleased Trans Mountain will be built, concerned about government intervention

Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. — The Petroleum Services Association of Canada says it is relieved that the federal government has taken steps to ensure that the Trans Mountain Expansion will be built.

The Association said that there was much at stake if the project were not allowed to proceed, including thousands of jobs, access to tidewater for Canadian oil, economic benefits including for Indigenous communities, and government revenues for social programs such as health care, education and roads. According to PSAC, the oil and gas industry in Canada supports over 540,000 jobs across the country.

However, the Association also said today that it is concerned at the amount of intervention that was required by the federal government today, in light of the opposition the project faced.

“Now, Canadians must ask themselves if we have succumbed to mob rule in our country over common sense and the rule of law,” said PSAC President & CEO Tom Whalen. “[Trans Mountain] was federally approved following one of the most comprehensive reviews in history but was allowed to be hamstrung by extremists and endless challenges to federal authority in a project that has been deemed in the national interest.”

“We are concerned and disappointed too, that a small minority of activists and political gamesmanship have led us to this situation, putting taxpayers on the hook for a project that was fully funded by private investment capital,” said Scott Van Vliet, PSAC Chair, Founder, and CEO of Environmental Refuelling Systems, Inc. “What will this mean for our national unity and continued uncertainty for investor confidence in Canada?”