RCMP investigating after over 25 vehicles had their tires slashed

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating after 25 vehicles had their tires slashed overnight Saturday.

The RCMP say vehicles in the vicinity of 86 street between 96 avenue and 85 avenue had their tires slashed between Saturday evening and Sunday morning. “The Fort St. John RCMP is continuing their investigation into this senseless act of vandalism,” says Staff Sergeant Steve Perret.

If you have information about this incident, contact the RCMP at 250-787-8100. You can also remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.