RCMP investigating fatal collision on the Rolla Road

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle collision that has left one person dead.

On Saturday, the RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on the Rolla Road, just south of the correction line.

Advertisement

The RCMP say a Ford Focus was travelling south when it lost control and rolled into the ditch. The driver and three passengers were all transported to the Dawson Creek Hospital.

It was later determined that one of the passengers in the vehicle succumbed to her injuries at the Hospital. The woman’s family is being notified and no names are being released at this time.