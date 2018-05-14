RCMP looking for people involved after eyewitness reports alleged abduction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for information after an eyewitness broke up what appeared to be an attempt to abduct a child on Saturday.

The RCMP responded to a call on May 12, after an eyewitness confronted a male who was allegedly trying to take a child from his mother. The details are limited, but the RCMP are looking to speak with both the woman and the male involved in the incident.

According to an eyewitness, a male was allegedly seen taking a 4 to 5-year-old child in the Subway parking lot at 100 street and 97 avenue between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. The child began screaming as did the mother, which alerted a nearby witness. The witness allegedly confronted the male and instructed him to put down the child.

The male put down the child and left the scene heading on foot towards the North Peace Leisure Pool. The mother and child also left on foot, heading westbound, towards 102 street.

All three are described as being of South Asian or Middle Eastern descent.

The alleged male suspect is described as being between 25 and 33-years-old, having a five o’clock shadow, with a thick neck and white button-up shirt with black shoes.

The female is described as wearing a full purple burqa, with purple bands and between the age of 25 and 30 with a height of 5’4” and 170 pounds. The child is described as wearing a white shirt with a blue collar and having black medium length hair.

Police would like to confirm the wellbeing of the woman and child and would like to speak to anyone involved in this incident as well as anyone having information as to the identity of these persons.

Please contact Cst PERDUE at 250-787-8100 with any information. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers tipsters do not have to provide their name, address or telephone number and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest and charge.