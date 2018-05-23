Registration filling up for Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Registration for the Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament at Lone Wolf Golf Course is rapidly filling up.

The tournament play style is four person best ball, check in is at 11:00 a.m. and the shotgun start is at noon. Teams can sign up as individuals, couples, or fours.

Crime Stoppers use the tournament to raise money in hopes to make the community safer. This is the only fundraiser Crime Stoppers hosts all year.

Registration is still open and cost $100 per player. The tournament includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, a burger lunch from Brown’s Social House, dinner, and prizes.

Advertisement

To register for the tournament visit: http://lonewolfgolf.ca

The start date for the tournament is June 1st.