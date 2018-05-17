Relocation of ravens rewarding for Conservation Officers in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A story that might have ended like Alfred Hitchcock’s thriller The Birds ended up with a happy ending yesterday after Conservation Officers were called out to deal with a raven’s nest that was perched in an inconvenient location.

Conservation Officer Micha Kneller said that employees of Crop Production Services called the B.C. Conservation Officer Service on Wednesday to help deal with a pair of ravens that were dive-bombing staff that needed to gain access to some silos on the property. As it turns out, the two ravens had built their nest on one of the silo’s towers, and were protecting their three chicks.

Kneller said that he and Service biologist Audrey Gagne-Delorme commandeered a crane that was at the site and donned helmets and goggles to protect themselves while they attempted to relocate the nest. Using a snow shovel instead of his phone, Kneller took care of the angry birds while Gagne-Delorme scooped the nest into an open dog kennel. The pair then took the nest and placed it, chicks and all, on top of a sea-can located on the other side of the property.

And now for something completely different. Today the Peace BCCOS assisted in the movement of an occupied Raven’s nest so a stack could be repaired. Improvisation occurred to protect all from the dive bombing parents. All reunited. Quoth the Raven “Nevermore!” Edgar Allan Poe. pic.twitter.com/nwldcZGCsQ — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 17, 2018

The story is a heart-warming one, as Kneller explained that though there is currently an open season on ravens in the area, the property’s customers preferred having the birds around, just not at that specific location.

According to Kneller, the two parents have successfully returned to their relocated nest and are once again rearing their young. He said that if all goes according to plan, the fledglings should be ready to leave their nest in a few weeks.