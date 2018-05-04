Report says a number of buildings in Dawson Creek’s Exhibition Park no longer usable

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek says it will be working with stakeholders going forward after a report to City Council found that half of the building square footage in Collins Exhibition Park should be torn down.

In a release on Thursday, the City explained that it has been exploring the possibility of adopting a Sports Event Tourism Model for the benefits it could provide to the area economy. As part of this initiative, an assessment of City-owned facilities was completed to look for any current opportunities that could enhance the Model.

Advertisement

While looking at the opportunities, the City said that concerns were identified at Collins Exhibition Park after Force Engineering Group Inc. was hired to complete an assessment. The report indicated to Council that several of the structures within the Park have reached their end of service life and can no longer be used.

“Our report concludes that approximately one half of all the structures (by area) reviewed have reached their end of service life structurally, or pose a significant risk that they cannot, by building code mandates, justify continued use or operation. We recommend that due to the hazard level, the seven stables numbered 7.1 through 7.7 be placarded against further use, and demolition of structures commenced as soon as practical,” reads the report.

City Council says it has met with the Dawson Creek Exhibition Association and the Dawson Creek & District Stables and Arena Association to review the engineers report and will continue to work with these user groups to explore possible options going forward.

“We recognize the importance of the events that take place at the Exhibition Park, and we will continue to work with the groups to ensure its long term viability,” said Mayor Bumstead.

The 2018 Building Structural Assessments Report is available for review below.