Ridgeview Village Evacuees reminded to check-in at the Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents of Ridgeview Village are being reminded to check in at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Residents who were evacuated Saturday night and have not checked in at the Emergency Social Services Centre at the Pomeroy Sport Centre between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m Sunday. Residents who were evacuated can receive immediate support from the Province and City of Fort St. John.

If you can’t make it during those times, please contact your property manager and they will help set up a time for you to meet with ESS to get you registered.

According to the Emergency Social Services Centre, they are working to determine what is the need for people evacuated by the fire. Once they have made that determination, they will let the community know what is needed and how donations can be accepted.

A fire broke out at around 11 p.m. Saturday night at the Ridgeview Village Apartments on 86 street. The official cause is not known at this time, but eyewitnesses suggest it started on a balcony of one apartment building.

As we get more information about the fire, we will post updates here. If you have any pictures or video to share email news@moosefm.ca