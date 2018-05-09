Rock into Spring Curling Fundraiser in Fort St. John this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Curling Club is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday.

The club was recently given a grant awarding them $50,000 to put towards the purchase of new rocks, but they need to raise another $50,000 to cover the total cost. The new rocks are hoping to be purchased to allow Fort St. John to host events like the upcoming 2020 B.C. Winter Games. New rocks would also allow the club to apply to the Alberta Curling Federation, which could grant the club the ability to host a provincial curling tournament. In order for the Curling Club to use the grant money the rocks have to be purchased this year.

The event will include live and silent auctions, dancing, dinner, and live music by Morgan McGowan and Company.

Tickets for the event will be $50 per person. Ten people will be seated per table and if a resident purchases a table they are given a complimentary bottle of win with it. To purchase tickets visit: http://energetictickets.ca

The event opens at 6:00 p.m. on May 12th, while dinner isn’t served until 7:00 p.m.