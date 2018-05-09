Rotary Club of Fort St. John hosting Mother’s Day Run this weekend

The Fort St John Rotary Mother's Day Run/Walk. File photo

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John is hosting its annual Mother’s Day Run this Sunday at Surerus Park.

The event will include a 10km run, a 5k run, a 1km Kids Dash and will also have a prize presentation.

Registration for the race begins at 8:30 a.m. on race day and ends at 9:30 a.m. There will be a warm up at 9:45 a.m. The 10km race begins at 10:00 a.m. The 5km race begins at 10:15 a.m. and the 1km Kids Dash will start at 11:15 a.m.

After everyone completes the run a pancake breakfast will be held for the participants. Runners can pick up their running packages on May 12th at Ernies Sports Experts in the Totem Mall between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The 5km runs costs $20 to participate, the 10km run costs $25 and the Kids Dash is completely free of charge.

The race routes are shown below:

Mother’s Day Rotary Run Race Routes. (Red route is 10km run, blue route is 5km run, and purple is where they intersect.) Photo by the Mother’s Day Rotary Run Website.
