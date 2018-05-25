Rotary Drive-Thru breakfast happening May 31st

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Drive-thru breakfast is taking place next Thursday.

The event will see club members selling reusable lunch bags filled with breakfast items as well as fresh cups of coffee. Breakfast is by donation but the Rotary Club is asking for donations to be a minimum of $5. The drive-thru will be set up next to the Fort St. John Recreation Centre. Anyone wishing to pre-order a bagged breakfast for themselves or their office can also do so in advance.

Last year the club raised close to $12,000 and sold out the 500 breakfasts by 9:00 a.m. Marva Kosick of the Rotary Club explained that this year the club will make 1,000 breakfasts in hopes of raising even more money.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go the completion of the new Rotary Spray Park.

For more information, contact the Rotary Club of Fort St. John’s Drive-Thru Breakfast committee members:

Marva (250) 263-7660

Lourdes (250) 263-3014

Donna (250) 262-6665

Carina (250) 794-1606