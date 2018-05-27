Salvation Army to start accepting donations for victims of the Ridgeview fire Monday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Salvation Army will be coordinating donations for residents of the Ridgeview apartment fire starting Monday.

Anyone that would like to make a donation is asked to call Cameron at the Salvation Army first before making a donation. This way the Salvation Army can ensure residents get the donations they need and the donations don’t go to waste. The Salvation Army will start to accept donations at 10 a.m. Monday, May 28, 2018. The Salvation Army number is (250) 785-5891.

Residents of the Ridgeview apartment can also contact Cameron at the Salvation Army to receive any donations to help in the aftermath of the fire. Make sure to bring your yellow registration form when you pick up the items you need.

Residents looking for more information about how to help the victims of the fire and for residents who have been affected by the fire, watch the City of Fort St. John Facebook page for updates.

According to Fort St. John Fire Chief Fred Burrows, the fire started at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the third floor of the west side of the building. Crews were on the scene battling the blaze until about 4:30 a.m.

Burrows explained that the fire spread to the roof and that heavy winds pushed it into the attic space. Burrows added that if not for a firewall separating the east and west side of the building, the entire roof could have gone up in flames.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown as crews are still investigating the area.

Everyone was able to evacuate safely and fire crews were able to save all six cats in the building.

