SD 60 honours Career Program students at awards ceremony

TAYLOR, B.C. — School District 60 students participating in the District’s Career Programs were honoured at an Awards ceremony this week.

Close to 100 students and their parents, as well as District staff, packed the dining tent at Lone Wolf Golf Club for the ceremony on Wednesday evening. Officials including Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, School Board Chair Erin Evans, Superintendent Dave Sloan were also in attendance, and spoke to the students about their achievements thus far, as well as the doors they’ve opened for themselves while taking the various programs.

Eighteen students from across the School District were honoured for their achievements at the Skills Canada Provincial competition in Abbotsford last month, where the team from Northeast B.C. had its best-ever finish this year. Of the 30 students from Northeast B.C., 15 came away with medals. The list of students is a follows:

Erica Thomas Shulenburg – NPSS – Public Speaking

Chinazom Akuegbu – NPSS – Job Interviewing

Megan Sowers – NPSS – Hairdressing

Arya Xu – NPSS – Robotics

Ninaad Rathod – NPSS – Robotics

Liam Stregger – NPSS – Robotics

Jacob Van Volkenburg – NPSS – Robotics

Wyatt Stewart – NPSS – Robotics

Katrina Kimmie – NPSS – Workplace Safety

Tyler Kitt – NPSS – Workplace Safety

Jacob McInnis – ELC – Workplace Safety

Tommy Copes – Clearview School – Gravity Car

Cole Van Der Linden – Clearview School – Gravity Car

Nathaniel Janzen – Prespatou School – Sumo Bot

David Schwartz – Hudson’s Hope School – Spaghetti Bridge

Brynn Beswick – Hudson’s Hope School – Spaghetti Bridge

Bria Needham – Dr. Kearney – Wind Turbine

Danielle Kocker – Dr. Kearney – Wind Turbine

Three of the District’s First Nations students studying in the trades were also announced as this year’s recipients of Viper Innovation’s $10,000 bursaries. Viper’s Administration Manager Jayme Taylor spoke about how some of the company’s employees have at time faced hardships while paying for their post-graduate trades training, which resulted in the company starting the bursaries as a way of giving back to the community. This year’s recipients are Nina Houle, Wyatt Stewart, and Breanna Castner, who are aspiring to work in hairdressing, electrical instrumentation, and carpentry.

Finally, twenty students were announced as having won a $1,000 scholarship after participating in the Youth Work in Trades program. The full list of scholarship recipients can be found below.

Coltan Bell – Precision North Machining

Tyler Brunet – Peace Country Rentals

Tommy Bullert – Tom’s Construction

Lukas Bullert – Pro North

Austin Craig – DRS Energy

Justin Fehr – Peace Glass

Jeremy Gilmore – Fort Motors

Stephanie Green – Shepherds Inn

Jaron Johnson – Deanna Johnson

Jason Kirkpartrick – Donna & Wade Kirkpatrick

Talon Kidner – Montana’s

Dennis Kuebler – Amco Auto

Jeriden Loewen – Haab Homes

Jewelle Luscz-Epp – Rage Mechanics

Darryl McGinnis – Montana’s

Trystan Mercer – Shamrock Industries

Daynin Osha – Diner on 93rd

Austin Page – JALCO Machine Works

Stephan Smith – Roustabouts

Cameron Smith – Roustabouts