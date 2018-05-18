SD 60 honours Career Program students at awards ceremony

TAYLOR, B.C. — School District 60 students participating in the District’s Career Programs were honoured at an Awards ceremony this week.
Close to 100 students and their parents, as well as District staff, packed the dining tent at Lone Wolf Golf Club for the ceremony on Wednesday evening. Officials including Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, School Board Chair Erin Evans, Superintendent Dave Sloan were also in attendance, and spoke to the students about their achievements thus far, as well as the doors they’ve opened for themselves while taking the various programs.
Eighteen students from across the School District were honoured for their achievements at the Skills Canada Provincial competition in Abbotsford last month, where the team from Northeast B.C. had its best-ever finish this year. Of the 30 students from Northeast B.C., 15 came away with medals. The list of students is a follows:
- Erica Thomas Shulenburg – NPSS – Public Speaking
- Chinazom Akuegbu – NPSS – Job Interviewing
- Megan Sowers – NPSS – Hairdressing
- Arya Xu – NPSS – Robotics
- Ninaad Rathod – NPSS – Robotics
- Liam Stregger – NPSS – Robotics
- Jacob Van Volkenburg – NPSS – Robotics
- Wyatt Stewart – NPSS – Robotics
- Katrina Kimmie – NPSS – Workplace Safety
- Tyler Kitt – NPSS – Workplace Safety
- Jacob McInnis – ELC – Workplace Safety
- Tommy Copes – Clearview School – Gravity Car
- Cole Van Der Linden – Clearview School – Gravity Car
- Nathaniel Janzen – Prespatou School – Sumo Bot
- David Schwartz – Hudson’s Hope School – Spaghetti Bridge
- Brynn Beswick – Hudson’s Hope School – Spaghetti Bridge
- Bria Needham – Dr. Kearney – Wind Turbine
- Danielle Kocker – Dr. Kearney – Wind Turbine
Three of the District’s First Nations students studying in the trades were also announced as this year’s recipients of Viper Innovation’s $10,000 bursaries. Viper’s Administration Manager Jayme Taylor spoke about how some of the company’s employees have at time faced hardships while paying for their post-graduate trades training, which resulted in the company starting the bursaries as a way of giving back to the community. This year’s recipients are Nina Houle, Wyatt Stewart, and Breanna Castner, who are aspiring to work in hairdressing, electrical instrumentation, and carpentry.
Finally, twenty students were announced as having won a $1,000 scholarship after participating in the Youth Work in Trades program. The full list of scholarship recipients can be found below.
- Coltan Bell – Precision North Machining
- Tyler Brunet – Peace Country Rentals
- Tommy Bullert – Tom’s Construction
- Lukas Bullert – Pro North
- Austin Craig – DRS Energy
- Justin Fehr – Peace Glass
- Jeremy Gilmore – Fort Motors
- Stephanie Green – Shepherds Inn
- Jaron Johnson – Deanna Johnson
- Jason Kirkpartrick – Donna & Wade Kirkpatrick
- Talon Kidner – Montana’s
- Dennis Kuebler – Amco Auto
- Jeriden Loewen – Haab Homes
- Jewelle Luscz-Epp – Rage Mechanics
- Darryl McGinnis – Montana’s
- Trystan Mercer – Shamrock Industries
- Daynin Osha – Diner on 93rd
- Austin Page – JALCO Machine Works
- Stephan Smith – Roustabouts
- Cameron Smith – Roustabouts