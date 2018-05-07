Search and Rescue crews rescue unprepared kayakers near Fish Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with North Peace Search and Rescue are advising members of the public take extra precautions when heading out on area waterways during the Spring snow melt after rescuing four overdue kayakers over the weekend.

North Peace Search and Rescue GM Brian Lamond said crews were activated in the search for the four overdue boaters on Saturday evening at around 10:30 after receiving a call from the RCMP. Lamond said that after searching for around two hours, crews were able to track the four kayakers down and ensure they were able to make it back to their vehicle, which was parked on the Cecil Lake Road.

Advertisement

Lamond said that the quartet put in to Fish Creek near Northern Lights College, with plans to paddle down the creek to Montney Creek to where that creek joins the Beatton River. He explained that though the four boaters thought they trip would be a short one, they were hampered by the swollen flows in area streams and a large amount of fallen trees across the creek’s path.

Lamond said the tale serves as a cautionary one, and that residents should make sure to do their research and be well-versed when venturing into the area wilderness.