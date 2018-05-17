Seven Fort St. John Mounties named to Alexa’s Team

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Seven members of the Fort St. John RCMP detachment were honoured at a ceremony in Prince George on Wednesday for their roles in making city streets safer.

The seven officers were among 34 officers from the RCMP’s North District in B.C. who were honoured with a spot on Alexa’s Team.

Ten years ago, four-year old Alexa Middelaer was killed by an impaired driver in Ladner while she was feeding horses by the side of the road. Alexa’s Team was formed in 2008 in her name as an anti-impaired driving program to recognize dedicated police officers throughout B.C. who are committed to reducing the number of drivers on the road affected by alcohol or drugs.

In the past ten years, Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members to 2,400 new and returning RCMP and Municipal police officers from all corners of the province. Overall, more than 86,534 drivers affected by alcohol or drugs have been removed from the streets, roads and highways of this province by Alexa’s Team members since 2008.

The six members of the Fort St. John RCMP, who each took 34 impaired drivers off roads in 2017, are: Cst. Michelle Mackie, Cst. Harriet Samuel, Cst. Robert Belanger, Cst. Shelby Cooper, Cst. Cristopher Heavener, and Cst. Robert Koprowski. In addition, Cst. Oscar Rivas was named to Alexa’s All-Star Team for his extra efforts in combatting impaired driving.

Across Northern B.C., a total of 927 impaired drivers were pulled over and stopped in 2017.