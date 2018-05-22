Seven Northern Strikers to compete at B.C Summer Games

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Northern Strikers will be well-represented at this year’s B.C. Summer Games after seven of the association’s player were selected to compete.

Early this afternoon the U-15 Boys soccer team was announced with Lee West, Harrison Sewell, Liam McGarvey, and Sam Hafner all making the Zone 8 team. Dylan Buziak was also named to the team as an alternate player.

The boys will be joining Kenzie Beech and Isabella Ziebart who were named to the U-15 Girls team last week.

The B.C. Summer games are set for July 19th-22nd.