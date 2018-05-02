Shell Groundbirch increasing funding for NEBC Grant Program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shell Groundbirch says it will be increasing their funding for non-profits in Northeast B.C. this year.

In honour of Shell Groundbirch celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the company says that funding for the NEBC Community Grants Program will total $50,000.

“The community has played a major role in our success over the past decade”, said Jennifer Prochera, External Relations Advisor. “This is one way for us to show our appreciation by giving back in thanks as a neighbour and partner so we can continue building a vibrant community over the next ten years and more.”

Advertisement

Organizations in all of Northeast B.C., including Indigenous communities, are all eligible and welcome to apply. Each non-profit organization can apply for up to $5,000 towards a one-time project that is sustainable after the conclusion of the grant.

Groups chosen to receive a grant will be determined by an anonymous review panel. The panel will include Shell representatives as well as community representatives that are familiar with the local community’s needs.

Shell introduced the community grants program last year and awarded $40,000 in funding to help 13 local non-profit organizations.

“Upon launching the program, we were overwhelmed with the positive response and the number of applications we received,” said Prochera. “Our goal this year is to increase the positive impact of the program and we hope even more organizations are able to benefit.”

The company is accepting applications for the grants until May 18th. Successful applicants will be notified within 90 days of the deadline. To learn more about Shell’s NEBC Community Grants Program or if you would like to apply for a 2018 grant, visit: www.shell.ca/groundbirch-grants, or contact Jennifer Prochera, Shell Groundbirch External Relations Advisor at [email protected] or (778) 256-2367.