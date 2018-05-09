Single-vehicle rollover closes Highway 97 east of Chetwynd

UPDATE as of 3:20 p.m. – The road is now open to single-lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE: According to a photo submitted by the Fort St. John Parking Awards Facebook page, at least one person has been airlifted to hospital from the scene of the crash. At this time, its not known how many were injured in the rollover, or what their status is. The highway remains closed in both directions, and is expected to reopen in four to five hours. An update is expected from Drive BC at 3:45 p.m.

CHETWYND, B.C. — A single-vehicle rollover has Highway 97 closed in both directions east of Chetwynd this afternoon.

According to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP, the crash, which involved a single vehicle, happened at around 12:50 p.m. near Sundance Lake, roughly 18 kilometres east of Chetwynd.

Cpl. Saunderson said that at least person was injured in the collision, though their extent of the injuries is not known.

It’s also not known what the make and model of the vehicle is, or how many occupants were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

According to DriveBC.ca, the highway will be closed in both directions for 5-6 hours. The next update is expected at approximately 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.