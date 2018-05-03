Site C fire currently being held at 14 hectares

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say that the wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon near the Site C Dam is under control.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds said that the fire is currently 14 hectares in size, and the status has been updated to “being held” ‘status. Reynolds said that means sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing boundaries under the prevailing and forecast conditions.

Advertisement

Reynolds added that 12 BC Wildfire Service firefighters are on route back to the fire to continue with suppression tactics today.