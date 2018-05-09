Site C workforce broke the 2,100 mark in March

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has released the employment statistics for the Site C dam during the month of March, which shows the dam’s workforce did increase during the third month of this year, though not nearly as much as it did in February.

In March, there were 2,124 workers directly employed on the Site C project in some capacity. The number of contractors on site jumped by 54 compared to February to 1,611, while the number of engineers and project team members fell by 16.

There were 22 additional B.C. residents employed on Site C as contractors, making up 83 percent of contractors and bringing the total to 1,331. The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors dropped from 642 to 598. The percentage of PRRD resident contractors dropped from 41 percent to 37 percent during the month.

According to the rest of the statistics, there were only three temporary foreign workers employed at Site C during the month. There were also 22 apprentices, along with 256 women and 213 Indigenous workers.