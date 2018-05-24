Smoky skies bulletin issued for the Peace Region

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Ministry of Environment and Interior Health have issued a smoky skies bulletin for the B.C. Peace Region this morning because of forest fire smoke that is covering the area.

The bulletin, which has been issued for both the North and South Peace regions, will remain in effect until further notice. The Ministry says that smoke concentrations will vary widely as winds, fire behaviour and temperatures change. Residents are advised to avoid any strenuous outdoor activities.

The smoky skies bulletin differs from a Wildfire Smoke Advisory, which is based primarily on concentrations of fine particulate matter measured over a 24-hour period at fixed monitoring stations in various communities.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as: difficulty breathing, chest pain or discomfort, and sudden onset of cough or irritation of airways is advised to contact their health care provider. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

More information about wildfire smoke, including smoke forecasts can be found at http://firesmoke.ca/.