Spring shaping up to be more ideal than years past for area farmers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After a snowy start to Spring in the Peace Region, the return of warm temperatures and sunny skies means good news for area farmers.

Kelly Kassian, manager of Viterra in Fort St. John, says that though some areas are still quite muddy, if the forecast holds out for the next week, some farmers might be able to start plowing their fields as early as a week from now. Kassian explained that there is still a decent amount of snow in the bush, and farmers will have to contend with muddy field edges and standing water in low spots. But, he said some farmers in the river valleys might even be able to start seeding just after this coming weekend.

Kassian said that nearly all farmers were able to get all of last season’s harvest off the fields, despite the late start to the season. He said that the only issues with last season’s harvest revolved around the delays in getting grain from Northeast B.C. to port. Kassian added that though January and February were slow, rail traffic has greatly increased in Fort St. John, meaning a large amount of the backlog has been taken care of.

Kassian said that as long as things don’t get too wet or too dry, this season is shaping up so far to be pretty decent.