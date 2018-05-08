Stage North Theatre Society Opens Blackbird this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Stage North Theatre Society is set to open their play “Blackbird” at the Black Box Theatre in Surerus Park this weekend.

According to Sue Popesku the Executive Director for Stage North, the play is a heavy drama about two people who had a very unconventional affair when they were young. Popesku explained that the man was 22 when they were together and the women was only 14 years old.

Advertisement

“It’s a very realistic sort of psychological type of drama.” Popesku stated. “These things happen, people don’t design them to happen, but when they happen they don’t realize of course its illegal and immoral.”

The play follows the lives of the two characters many years after the affair where they then hash out how the unconventional affair has affected their lives. The subject matter is very taboo according to Sue, so she suggests that no one under the age of 16 should be coming to the show.

Stage North will provide pamphlets for anyone in the audience who is triggered by the content which will lead them to the Community Bridge for counseling.

Starring in the play will be Bronwyn Hall who plays the female lead of Una, and Dennis Szalai who plays the male lead Ray.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be bought in advance at the Cultural Centre or at the box office at the black box theatre one hour before.

The show opens this Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and runs until May 12th.