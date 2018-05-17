Taylor bridge reduced to single-lane traffic

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Bridge will be down to single lane alternating traffic Thursday night and into Friday.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge will be performing work on the bridge starting at 7 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday, May 18.

Expect delays of up to 20 minutes. Delays will be closer to 20 minutes during the Friday morning community when the extra traffic will be using the bridge.

For further updates, follow Yellowhead Road and Bridge on Facebook or Twitter or you can check www.drivebc.ca.