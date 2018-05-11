Taylor Motocross Association hosting first PMA race of the season

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Motocross Association is hosting the first race of the Peace Motocross Association season this Sunday.

The race is the first out of nine races for the Peace Motocross Association. Anywhere from 180 to 250 riders are expected to be competing in the races with ages varying from four to 60 years old. The Taylor Motocross Association will have approximately 30 members participating in races.

Advertisement

Everyone is welcome to participate or just watch the races. Spectator fees are $5 per person, or $15 per family. Participants or viewers are also allowed to camp at the event for a fee of $10.

Registration for the event starts at 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning. There will be a rider’s meeting at 7:30 a.m. a practice race at 8:00 a.m. and the race starts at 9:00 a.m.