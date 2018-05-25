Taylor opens new wastewater lift station

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this afternoon for a new $1.2 million wastewater lift station facility.

Lift Station 3 was funded by contributions from both the federal and provincial governments, as well as from the District itself. Taylor contributed just over $400,000 towards the facility’s cost. The Province pitched in $386,100, while the feds’ contribution was $585,000.

“We appreciate the joint effort between the Province and the Government of Canada to help rebuild our critical infrastructure,” said Taylor Mayor Rob Fraser. “To receive approximately a million dollars for our rural community is a tremendous support for our sewer infrastructure. This funding will help the future needs of our community, and I want to thank the Province and the federal government for this significant contribution.”

The lift station has a pumping capacity of around 22 litres per minute. The station, which has been operational since February, pumps an average of 320 cubic metres of wastewater per day. The project is the third of four phases of the District’s sewer upgrades.

Advertisement

“The Government of Canada is very proud to have contributed to the construction of this new lift station for the District of Taylor,” said Infrastructure and Communities Minister Amarjeet Sohi. “We are committed to investing in infrastructure that helps build cleaner, stronger and more sustainable communities. This project is an impressive example of a system that will better serve residents while supporting future growth and protecting the environment for years to come.”

“The safe movement and treatment of wastewater is not something people always want to talk about, but it is essential for the health and wellbeing of communities,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson. Thanks to this partnership between all levels of government, people in Taylor have a new, efficient lift station that will improve the way they treat wastewater in their community for years to come.”