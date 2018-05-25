Taylor Speedway hosting season opener

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – Stock Car season is set to begin this weekend in Taylor.

The Taylor Speedway will host its first races of the season on Saturday and Sunday. Adults and Juniors will be competing in four clases: Minis, Sportsman, IMCA Modifieds, and Bombers.

According to Taylor Speedway President Kelly Hildebrand, the event will see approximately 25 racers battling it out on the track.

Admission for the races is $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, and free for kids five and under. Admission can be purchased at the track.

Races begin on Saturday at 5:00 P.M., and Sunday at 1:00 P.M.