Taylor Speedway hosts first races of the season

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Speedway held its first race of the season this weekend.
Over 25 adult and junior racers competed in the Minis, Sportsman, IMCA Modified, and Bomber classes.
The results for Saturday’s races can be found below:
Mini Sprints:
- Keegan Wallace
- Cody Willis
- Tyson LeClerc
Bomber:
- Matt Burdock
- Chelsea Babcock
- Clint mason
Mini Junior:
- Russell Duncan
- Jesse Wassenaar
- Daric McDonnel
IMCA Modified:
- Matt Richards
- John Stokes
- Dennis Wurst
The results for Sunday’s races are as followed:
Mini Sprints:
- Keegan Wallace
- Cody Willis
- Wyatt Graham
Mini Junior:
- Daric McDonnel
- Jesse Wassenaar
- Devon Beebe
Bomber:
- Matt Burdock
- Chelsea Babcock
- Justin Tackaberry
IMCA Modified:
- Al Scarfo
- Ron McNabb
- Johnny Beaumont
Up next for the Taylor Speedway is the Hit to Pass which is slated for June 16th and 17th.
