Taylor Speedway hosts first races of the season

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Speedway held its first race of the season this weekend.

Over 25 adult and junior racers competed in the Minis, Sportsman, IMCA Modified, and Bomber classes.

The results for Saturday’s races can be found below:

Mini Sprints:

Keegan Wallace Cody Willis Tyson LeClerc

Bomber:

Matt Burdock Chelsea Babcock Clint mason

Mini Junior:

Russell Duncan Jesse Wassenaar Daric McDonnel

IMCA Modified:

Matt Richards John Stokes Dennis Wurst

The results for Sunday’s races are as followed:

Mini Sprints:

Keegan Wallace Cody Willis Wyatt Graham

Mini Junior:

Daric McDonnel Jesse Wassenaar Devon Beebe

Bomber:

Matt Burdock Chelsea Babcock Justin Tackaberry

IMCA Modified:

Al Scarfo Ron McNabb Johnny Beaumont

Up next for the Taylor Speedway is the Hit to Pass which is slated for June 16th and 17th.