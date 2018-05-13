The Tour that Never Ends

26 shows in 26 nights covering over 12,000 km and filming the trip, shows, and shenanigans for a documentary that will be pitched to film and comedy festivals as well as Netflix. They’ll be driving from Newfoundland to the Yukon (8,274 km) and then flying to NWT and Nunavut ending the tour on June 21 (the Summer Solstice) in Nunavut

Lars Callieou has appeared at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival, the Melbourne Comedy Festival and has a 1-Hour comedy special airing on the Comedy Network.

Ryan Short won Edmonton’s prestigious Joker’s Gone Wild Competition which earned him an appearance at the World Famous Comedy Store in Los Angeles. He has appeared at the Hubcap Comedy Festival in Moncton and can be seen on Much Music and the

Alex Fortin’s honest stories and truth-seeking rants have landed him appearances in The Edmonton Fringe Festival, The Main Event at The World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas and the Edmonton Comedy Festival.

Don’t miss this show when it stops at The LIDO on June 14th. Doors open at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Get your tickets on at www.thelido.ca, at Systems Sound Source or by calling the Lido at 250-785-3011.