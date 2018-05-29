The Weather Network says Summer 2018 will be hot and dry

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Forecasters with The Weather Network say that the wildfire situation won’t likely be as tame as last year in Northeast B.C. this summer, with temperatures expected to be higher than normal.

Meteorologist Michael Carter says that the months of June, July, and August will see a return of a large high pressure system that will bring higher than normal temperatures to the Peace Region. He says that the larger weather pattern will be similar to last year, though the amount of precipitation expected to fall across the region won’t be as high as in 2017.

Carter explained that unlike last summer, when the Peace Region saw a higher than normal amout of thunderstorms, this summer’s precipitation amounts are forecast to be close to or below normal. He said that the good news is that the atmospheric instability that causes thunderstorms won’t be as common this year as in past years, which will likely reduce the number of lightning-caused wildfires in the region.



Carter also said that another silver lining caused by the hot and dry weather is that the Peace won’t be experiencing as many days of high winds, similar to those seen this week. He said that the persistence of a ridge of high pressure means that there won’t be as many cold fronts moving across the province that bring those winds with them.