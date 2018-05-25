Thieves steal $10k in Go-Pros from Autographics

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mounties in Fort St. John are searching for two suspects who broke into Autographics Trim & Signs this week.

Autographics co-owner Jason Wright said that the break-in happened at around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning. According to surveillance video that the store posted on its Facebook page, two men smashed the front door to gain entry to the store, and proceeded smash a locked display case containing Go-Pro digital cameras.

The thieves then loaded up a pair of duffle bags with 25 of the digital cameras, worth an estimated $10,000. Wright said that the two thieves were in and out of the store in less than a minute, and that the two were focused only on stealing the cameras, explaining that the pair ignored several pieces of stereo equipment that were sitting out in the open.

According to the surveillance video, one of the suspects was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, jeans, and dark-coloured running shoes. The other was wearing a grey hoodie, light gray sweatpants, and white Nike running shoes. It’s not known how old the suspects are or what their ethnicity is, since their faces were not caught on camera.

Wright said that the two suspects likely walked in across the store’s front lawn, since the parking lot camera was not activated. It is not known if or what type of getaway vehicle the thieves used.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that police are currently investigating the break-in, and are asking anyone with information to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.