Tommy Lakes Forest Fire grows to over 20,000 hectares

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Tommy Lakes fire that caused residents north of Prespatou to be evacuated Saturday night, is now over 20,000 hectares in size.

According to an update posted Sunday morning by the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire is now 20,000 hectares and approximately 29 km northeast of Mile 109 of the Alaska Highway. Officials are still saying the size of the fire is only an estimate and that they will do further tracking on Sunday to determine the full size and of the fire. On May 26, the fire did move to the Northeast.

The evacuation order is in effect for the following area:

Starting at the junction of Beaton Airport Road, Birch Road and Two Creeks Road bearing northerly along the Beaton Airport Road ending at the bridge on the Beatton River. Next bearing SE along the Beaton River continues stopping near Two Creeks Road near the Beatton River. Next bearing SW along the Two Creeks Road returning to the junction of the Beaton Airport Road, Birch Road and Two Creeks Road.

Forest Fire Photos

Here are some photos of the fire submitted to Energeticcity.ca by Ina Dick and the B.C. Wildfire Service:

1 of 6

Below is the latest update from the B.C. Wildfire Service:

Tommy Lakes (G80340)

Last updated: Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 9:47 AM

Location: Approximately 29km northeast of mile 109 Hwy 97 (Alaska Highway)

• See approximate location of this wildfire by clicking here

Discovered: Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Size: 20,000.0 hectares (estimated)

Status: Active

• 0% contained

*This area is an estimate only. The wildfire is expected to be tracked today to determine a more accurate area including the May 26th excursion to the northeast.

Interface: Interface Fire

Evacuation Order is in effect.

On May 26, 2018 at 1700 hours the Peace River Regional District issued an evacuation order for Electoral Area B due to the Tommy Lakes wildfire. The evacuation order is in effect for:

More information

It is expected that an area restriction will be in place to restrict public access to the active wildfire area and access roads within the Tommy Lakes wildfire boundary. This is to ensure the safety of the public and crews.

Cause: Lightning

Resources

• 77 firefighters

• 7 helicopters

• 7 heavy equipment

The primary objectives are to establish machine guard and if conditions permit conduct controlled burning operations, in order to protect oil and gas infrastructure and other values in the vicinity of G80340. Two unit crews are working on the east side of the South Nig Road connector continuing west of the Nig connector to Tommy Lakes junction. Additional crews are working along with heavy equipment to build guard to establish access to Beatton River off the Tommys Lake Road. They will also be preparing for controlled burning (burn off) operations if weather permits.

The Tommy Lakes (G80340) is the result of the amalgamation of the former Beatton Lake (G80340) and the Tommy Lakes Road (G80341). This amalgamation occurred on May 25, 2018.

Please refer to attached perimeter map for location of the Tommy Lakes wildfire.

Smoke may be visible to the public from this wildfire.