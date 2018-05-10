Tour of the Peace charity bike ride organizers preparing for September events

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Tour of the Peace Charity Bike Ride has started making preparations for their event which takes place September 8th in Taylor B.C.

Tour of the Peace is a charity bike ride with the goal of raising funds and awareness for children who are living with type-1 diabetes. Tour of the Peace is teamed up with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in the hopes of one day finding a cure for type-1 diabetes.

Tour of the Peace Director Joanna Webster explained that the reason they chose the JDRF was because her son was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes and she wants to be involved in one day finding a cure.

The event includes a 150km bike ride with four rest stops in between, as well as a family friendly barbecue at the end of the race. The bike ride starts at Peace Island Park in Taylor, and follows highway 97 and 29 all the way to Hudson’s Hope. The bike route is shown below:

Organizers realized that not everyone can bike 150 kilometres, so they added a 75 km bike race, a 10 km run, and a 5 km walk to this year’s program. In 2016 and 2017 the event had 18 riders and collectively raised $38,000 for the Foundation.

To participate in and donate to the Tour of the Peace Charity Bike Ride visit: https://jdrfca.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=2445