Tumbler Ridge offers Museum Foundation $50k to open for the summer

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The District of Tumbler Ridge is offering a $50,000 grant to the Tumbler Ridge Museum Foundation so that it can reopen its doors for the summer tourist season, after the museum closed its doors at the end of March. The Museum Foundation was unsuccessful in its application for a $200,000 grant from the District earlier this year, and announced shortly thereafter that it was closing its doors and laying off staff.

Tumbler Ridge mayor Don McPherson made the funding motion at the District council meeting on Monday evening so that the Dinosaur Discovery Gallery could open five days a week from June 1st to October 1st. McPherson said that he came up with the $50,000 amount from looking at the Foundation’s budget for the year and tallying up staffing and operating costs.

According to the mayor’s motion, it would be at the Foundation’s discretion to choose which of the five days each week the museum would be open. The motion passed after a brief discussion.

McPherson’s motion also included that the issue of what to do about the Museum FOundation’s funding woes be brought forth to a committee meeting with the intention of drafting a referendum question. “This will take us through the summer, until we get this hopefully taken to a referendum — find out what the people of Tumbler Ridge want,” said McPherson.