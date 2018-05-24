Turney wins bronze at Special Olympic Canada Bowling Championships

Advertisement

CHARLOTTETOWN, P.E.I. – Wyatt Turney travelled to Prince Edward Island May 15th to compete in the 2018 Special Olympic Bowling Championships.

Turney competed in the 5-pin team event with the Quesnel Alley Cats where he won a bronze medal. He also placed sixth overall in the individual event.

The Dawson Creek Strike Force were also at the championships, the team finished 8th place in division D.

Team B.C. won a combined total of 31 medals at the championships in the 5-pin and 10-pin events.