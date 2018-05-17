Two Fort St. John residents win Skate Canada Section Awards

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Lane McAvany and Abigail Woodward brought home two Skate Canada Section Awards last weekend.

McAvany won the StarSkate award, which is given to skaters that give back to not only their skating community but the local community as well. According to Peace Passage Skating Club Coach, Amanda Thomas, McAvany is the afternoon CanSkate coach and “Star One” co-coach for the club. Thomas also mentioned that McAvany is able to handle all of that while remaining on the NPSS Honour Roll.

Woodward, who is only three years old, won the CanSkate award, which is given to the skater that shows resilience and that love for the sport can continue on.

“When she stepped onto the ice she wouldn’t let go of my hand, she fell on her face the very first day.” Thomas said of Woodward. “By the end of the season she is actually in our PreStar Program”

Thomas hopes that with more training Woodward will be able to compete in her first competition next season.