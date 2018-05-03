United Way launches RV tour of Northern B.C.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The United Way of Northern B.C. is hitting the road this month in an RV on its 2018 United Tour of Northern B.C., which is due to wrap up in the Peace Region next month.

The United Way says it will be traveling to 20 communities in Northern BC to cultivate compassion, engage residents to overcome social issues and foster a culture of philanthropic giving in our region. The tour will be traveling to host events to raise funds that will stay locally in each community.

The tour kicked off on Monday when the RV travelled to Fraser Lake. The tour will be heading to the North Coast before returning to the Central Interior. On June 1st, the tour will be stopping in Mackenzie ahead of stops in Tumbler Ridge, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope, and Fort St. John on June 12th. The full tour dates are listed below.

April 30, 2018 Fraser Lake

May 1, 2018 Houston

May 2, 2018 Hazelton

May 3, 2018 Kitimat

May 4, 2018 Prince Rupert

May 5, 2018 Terrace

May 7, 2018 Smithers

May 8, 2018 Burns Lake

May 9, 2018 Vanderhoof

May 10, 2018 Fort St. James

May 22, 2018 Quesnel

May 24, 2018 Valemount

May 25, 2018 McBride

June 1, 2018 Mackenzie

June 5, 2018 Tumbler Ridge

June 6, 2018 Dawson Creek

June 7, 2018 Chetwynd

June 8, 2018 Hudson Hope

June 12, 2018 Fort St John

June 13-14 2018 Taylor

The tour will wrap up in Taylor on June 13th and 14th, in conjunction with the 8th Annual United Way Golf Tournament at Lone Wolf Golf Club.

For more information about the United Tour of Northern B.C., follow the United Way’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/unitedwaynorthernbc/