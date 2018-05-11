Water main failure causes closure of 100th Street until further notice

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The failure of a water main has been confirmed as having caused the closure of 100th St. north of the intersection with 100th Ave.

The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the water main broke on Thursday afternoon causing to be closed between 100th and 101st Avenues until the emergency repairs are complete. He said that city crews began repairs last night and will remain on site until the break is repaired.

Advertisement

Harvey said that water to the area around 100 Street and 100 Avenue will remain shut off until the repairs are complete, and that there may be additional temporary water shut-offs in other areas while the repairs are completed.

At this time, the City does not have an estimated time when the repairs will be completed, but that updates will be posted to the City of Fort St. John Facebook page.

Residents are reminded to slow down around workers, obey all traffic signs, and avoid the area completely if possible.