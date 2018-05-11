Wildfire Service helping Fort Nelson Fire Department fight wildfire

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Volunteers from the Fort Nelson Fire Department and the B.C. Wildfire Service are fighting a fire west of Fort Nelson. The Regional Municipality has also activated the Emergency Operations Centre.

The fire is approximately 30 hectares in size and is 2km west of Radar Road, which is west of Fort Nelson. The Regional Municipality has also activated the Emergency Operations Centre due to how close the fire is to Fort Nelson. The Fort Nelson Golf Course has been closed due to the fire.

Air tankers and one helicopter are on the scene. The Forest Service believes the fire was human-caused.

Officials in both B.C. and Alberta are urging members of the public to use caution with any campfires and to adhere to any fire bans as a ridge of high pressure is forecast to bring hot, dry temperatures to the Peace Region.

Fire Information Officers Amanda Reynolds with the Prince George Fire Centre said that conditions in Northeast B.C. are starting to dry out because of the lack of rain that the rest of the Southern Interior has experienced this week. Reynolds is reminding residents that Category Two fires, fireworks, and burning barrels are currently banned in all of Northeast B.C., and that anyone present near a campfire that is larger than a half-metre in dimension would be liable to get a fine of over $1,000.