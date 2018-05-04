Wildfire Service says so far this year all wildfires in the Peace have been person-caused

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Officials with the Prince George Fire Centre are cautioning members of the public about conducting backyard burning ahead of the ban on Category Two fires starting this Saturday.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds said that of the nine wildfires that have started in the B.C. Peace Region so far this year, none were started by natural causes. Reynolds explained that though none of the fires in the region have burned more than 100 hectares, fire officials decided to ban Category Two fires in order to lower the potential for a repeat of the situation of two years ago. In late April and early May, several thousand area residents were evacuated from their homes near Fort St. John during a particularly dry Spring.

Reynolds said that the ban going in to effect on Saturday prohibits fires larger than 0.5 metres across by 0.5 metres high, but does not prohibit Category Three fires, which are larger than Category Two fires but require a permit and permit-holders to have a minimum amount of personnel and equipment on hand to control the fire. The ban also prohibits fireworks, burning barrels, or grass fires smaller than 0.2 hectares.

Reynolds urged residents to adhere to the upcoming ban, and to be especially cautious with campfires, which are still permitted, in windy conditions.