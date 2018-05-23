Wokeley due to appear in person at Napoleon murder arraignment today 

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The man accused of murdering a Blueberry River First Nations woman nearly four years ago is set to appear in person at an arraignment hearing in Fort St. John today.

Leon Wokeley is facing charges of second degree murder, indecency to human remains, and arson in connection with the death of Pamela Napoleon in the summer of 2014 before allegedly burning her body inside a cabin near Buick. Wokeley’s arraignment hearing was set to take place on April 4th, but at that hearing defence lawyer Georges Rivard said that he had not received full disclosure of the Crown’s case against his client, and asked the judge to delay the arraignment hearing.

Madame Justice Rita Bowry expressed visible frustration about the lack of disclosure, and asked Crown prosecutor Joseph Temple for an estimate about how much longer it would take for the Crown to provide disclosure. Temple said at the time that he was not able to provide an estimate off the top of his head.

After Madame Justice Bowry granted permission for the arraignment hearing to be pushed back, Rivard said that Wokeley would be appearing in person at the next hearing. With the exception of his first court appearance, Wokeley has appeared at all five other hearings via video link from detention centres in Prince George and Kamloops.

Wokeley’s trial is set to resume at the Fort St. John Law Courts at 2:00 p.m.