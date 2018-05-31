Woman in Grande Prairie charged for allegedly threatening school

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – One woman in Grande Prairie is facing charges after allegedly threatening to shoot up her school on social media.

Just before 8:00 a.m. on, May 7th, the Grande Prairie RCMP received a tip that a local resident had posted a threat on social media, threatening to shoot up her school. The post was viewed internationally and was reported to Mounties by multiple police agencies in Canada and the United States, including the FBI.

Police quickly located the suspect in the Clairmont area and she was arrested without incident. 19-year-old Grande Prairie resident Morgan Cullen has been charged with Uttering Threats.

Police say that Cullen was not registered at any school at the time of the incident, and did not threaten a specific school. The RCMP added that they are confident there is no risk to the public, or schools, at this time.

Cullen’s first appearance in Grande Prairie Provincial Court is scheduled for Wednesday, July 25th.