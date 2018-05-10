Woman missing in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

23-year-old Kari Baxter was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen in Grande Prairie on May 4th near the Silver Crest Lodge.

Baxter is described as Aboriginal, standing 5’7” tall, weighing 120 lbs., with long brown hair, and brown eyes. There is a concern for Baxter’s well-being, and police would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.