Woman reported missing in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman who was reported missing last Friday.

54-year-old Sadie Brown was last seen at her home in Fort St. John early Friday morning before her roommate left for work. She requires a walker to get around, and is said to suffer from memory loss stemming from a previous medical incident.

Brown is described as First Nations, standing 5’4″ tall, with a slim build, and medium-length brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 (TIPS).