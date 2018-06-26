100th Ave. flooded near Pomeroy Hotel

Advertisement

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated that 100th Ave. was closed west of 108th St., but the road is actually closed west of 112th St. We have corrected the story and uploaded a new map of the closure.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 100th Ave. is closed near the Pomeroy Hotel this morning after rain caused the road to be flooded out.

100th Ave. is currently closed in both directions between 112th St. near Murray GM and the intersection with the Alaska Highway because of the flooding caused by heavy rains. The highway itself remains open.

Though somewhat extreme, the amount of rain that has fallen in the Energetic City is nowhere near record-breaking. The North Peace Airport weather station recorded 20.6 millimetres of rain on Monday, with an indeterminate amount so far today. That’s well below the June 25th daily rainfall record in Fort St. John of 57 mm, which was set in 2011.

At this point, it’s not known how long the road will remain flooded. Environment Canada is currently forecasting that between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain will fall across the Peace Region today, with more periods of rain through the overnight hours.

