20th Annual Special Olympic Golf Tournament raises $9,000

TAYLOR, B.C. – The 20th Annual Special Olympic golf Tournament was held at Lone Wolf Golf Club last Saturday.

The event saw over 84 golfers participate and raised approximately $9,000 for the Special Olympics BC Fort St. John Chapter.

Tournament organizer Allen Karasuk explained the tournament only had one winner and that was the Special Olympics.

“The winner was the Special Olympics.” said Karasuk, “It was just a fun tournament, we don’t have winners and losers. It was just a fun day all around for anyone who wanted to participate.”

Up next for the Special Olympics is the National Games in Antigonish, Nova Scotia this July and August.