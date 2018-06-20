20th Annual Special Olympic Golf Tournament this Saturday at Lone Wolf Golf Club

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 20th Annual Special Olympic Charity Golf Tournament is happening this Saturday at Lone Wolf Golf Course.

The tournament is fundraiser for the Special Olympics BC Fort St. John chapter, and will feature a best ball style of play.

Tournament organizer Allen Karasuk explained that the tournament has 20 teams so far, but will accept registration up to the day at Lone Wolf.

“Its set up just to be a fun thing, scores aren’t important.” said Karasuk, “Having fun and raising money for the Special Olympics is really what its all about.”

Admission for the tournament is $400 per team and includes dinner, prizes, and a golf cart.

Tee off is at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

